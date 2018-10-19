PKR confident Anwar can transform Malaysia into ‘Asian Tiger”

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Anwar’s big win in the parliamentary by-election on October 13 was proof that the people wanted to give their continued undivided support to Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Ben Tan

SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is confident that the presence of Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament will help transform the nation into an ‘Asian Tiger’.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Anwar’s big win in the parliamentary by-election on October 13 was proof that the people wanted to give their continued undivided support to Pakatan Harapan (PH) to govern the country.

“Despite society being multi-racial and multi-religious, the people gave their continued support (to Anwar and PH) because the future of the nation is in our hands, and we must do our duty with sincerity and responsibility.

“Anwar’s presence (in Parliament) is a source of encouragement to me and other leaders to move ahead collectively and to work together to transform Malaysia into an Asian Tiger again,” he said in his keynote address at the Malaysia Baharu Oratory Programme here tonight.

Anwar, as PKR president and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudi Shari also gave their keynote addresses at the event which was attended by almost 500 members of Selangor PKR.

Mohamed Azmin who is also Economic Affairs Minister said after the 14th general election, he was faced with a big challenge when the nation’s coffers were empty and the situation was worsened by a RM1-trillion debt.

He said it was a challenge which had to be overcome and the PKR leadership had sworn to undertake it with sincerity so that the world would see that it was a party which could run the country and manage the economy well in order to transform Malaysia into a respected country. — Bernama