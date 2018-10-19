Woman slashes young son to death, injures three other children

An eight-month-old baby boy died while his three siblings were seriously injured when they were allegedly slashed in the neck by their own mother at a resort in Pulau Mantanani. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

KOTA BELUD, Oct 19 — An eight-month-old baby boy died while his three siblings were seriously injured when they were allegedly slashed in the neck by their own mother at a resort in Pulau Mantanani today.

The baby, identified as Jerry, died on the spot in the incident at about 1pm at the resort’s staff quarters while the injured were identified as Jehan, five, Melati, seven, and Nurul Hanisa, eight.

The three injured children were sent to the Kota Belud Hospital.

The mother, who is in her 30s, had also attempted to slit her own throat and is now receiving treatment at the same hospital.

It is learnt that the woman had been suffering from depression.

Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama