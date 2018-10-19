Minister: Malaysia, Singapore should consider third bridge to reduce congestion

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said at present, those who commuted across both countries on a daily basis were well aware of the long and arduous hours to get across the present two bridges. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 19 — A third bridge connecting Malaysia and Singapore should be considered in an effort to improve connectivity and reduce congestion, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar yesterday.

“This is something that I am sure the Singapore government will consider for the mutual long-term benefit of both countries,” he said in response to the recent interest to revive the crooked bridge project from Malaysia to Singapore, adding that both countries were in dire need of a third bridge, crooked or otherwise.

Jayakumar said at present, those who commuted across both countries on a daily basis were well aware of the long and arduous hours to get across the present two bridges namely the Causeway and the Second Link.

“The issue continues to plague motorists with the heavy traffic jam becoming much worse during the festive seasons,” he said, adding the revived proposal of the bridge received mostly opposing and negative views.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had mooted the crooked bridge idea when he was prime minister in 2003, just as he was ending his 22-year tenure as prime minister.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian reportedly said that a meeting was held between the state government and Dr Mahathir last month, when the 93-year-old leader indicated there was “no problem” in building the Crooked Bridge, and the third bridge linking Johor and Singapore.

Jayakumar also agreed with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that the project was not an immediate priority due to the current economic status.

However, he said after having listened to the feedback of both Johoreans and Singaporeans on the matter over the years, a proposed third bridge could be constructed from Pasir Gudang, Johor to connect to Pulau Punggol Barat, Singapore.

“I have learnt from them that the Straits of Johor is narrowest at this point. Other locations are welcomed too depending on the viability and costing factors. Whether the bridge is crooked on the Malaysian side or otherwise, it doesn’t matter,” he added. — Bernama