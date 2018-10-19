Anwar thankful that ‘reformasi’agenda promoted as national agenda

PKR’s de facto leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded party leaders and members to not compromise with regard to any power abuse. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — The ‘reformasi’agenda championed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for the past 20 years has not been wasted when it was lifted as a national agenda to form the New Malaysia, said the party’s de facto leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he appreciated the move by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who had accepted the party’s struggles.

“The ‘Reformasi’ is not a street agenda but it had moved from a street agenda right to Parliament and Putrajaya.

“No one can describe my feelings when Dr Mahathir himself spoke of the ‘reformasi’. Dr Mahathir was so committed in implementing reforms in the national system which had been spoilt and needed to be changed,” he said at the Malaysia Baharu oratory session, here tonight.

Also present were Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin and Selangor Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, said he had agreed to choose Dr Mahathir as the Prime Minister to repair the damage done in the previous government system.

He also reminded party leaders and members to not compromise with regard to any power abuse.

“When we compromise with (the) devil, we will never succeed,” he added. — Bernama