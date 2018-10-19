Apple's Oct 30 special event: New iPads and Macs expected

Apple's September 12 event in Cupertino, California, unveiled the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4. — AFP pic

CUPERTINO, Oct 19 — Apple issued media invites for an October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York where the company is expected to unveil updates to the Mac and iPad lineups.

The media invitation reads, “There's more in the making,” and is accompanied by several different redesigns of the Apple logo, but no further details were available.

Apple's October events have previously seen the launch of new Macs and iPads.

In September 2018, Apple unveiled the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4. This month it's likely to announce a new MacBook and two redesigned iPad Pros, potentially in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, with faster processors, thinner bezels and Face ID unlock. The Mac mini and the iMac may also receive a refresh.

As for software, it's speculated that Apple will share release details for iOS 12.1 (which features Group FaceTime and dual-SIM support) and the upcoming watchOS update.

The event, to take place on October 30 at 10am EDT, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House, will be livestreamed on Apple's website. — AFP-Relaxnews