First smartphone from Hollywood camera maker suffers leak, starts shipments

The RED Hydrogen One smartphone — Picture courtesy of RED Hydrogen One

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 — RED, manufacturer of some of the most popularly used cinematic cameras in Hollywood, developed a smartphone of their own and, just like with other notable phone companies, the RED Hydrogen One appears to have suffered a premature and very comprehensive leak.

Pre-orders start shipping this week for RED's Hydrogen One smartphone — an entire season later than expected. According to Jamin Jannard, founder of RED, as posted Wednesday in a Hydrogen forum, “Some going out tomorrow. Ti customers 1st. Shipping as we receive them.”

It's not that surprising that the release date was pushed back so far after already delaying it once but it is unusual that the phones may ship out to users before the company even officially releases the specs. However, tech site UberGizmo snagged an infographic outlining tech details old and new.

As for what we knew about the device before this graphic emerged, one of the most unique features is the “4 view” multidimensional display.

CNET saw the phone in June and even got a chance to test it out and their reaction to the 5.7" 2D and holographic H4V LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution was very positive: “I was impressed and couldn't believe how well the effect worked. It's part hologram and part 3D.”

It was said that even video calls appeared to have depth. We've also known for a while what the phone looked like which is...pretty hefty to say the least.

Even 9to5Google said, “Jannard makes no bones about stuffing a monster battery in this thing and wrapping it with the type of protective metal that scoffs at a case. In fact, most people who see this thing will think you've slapped a bad**s super tough case on it,” after unboxing it with the founder himself on Wednesday.

The rear and sides have a rigid, “ergonomic” grip over a body in aluminum or titanium. Based on Jannard's post, it seems those who ordered the titanium phone will get a provisional aluminum version as they await their real order.

RED Hydrogen One unboxing and hands-on: This is big https://t.co/Oj3HnyeQby pic.twitter.com/xOMu5QW0e4 — 9to5Google (@9to5Google) October 18, 2018

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and the cinematics-focused device is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo, but hopefully with an upgrade to the Pie.

With a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C connector just below the lower deep cavity front facing speakers, a dual SIM and micro SD slot, and a fingerprint sensor on the right edge, the phone will come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Less, however, is known about the star of the device, the camera. It's predicted to be impressive given the tech of the display, but it is also expected to be compatible with professional lenses.

New elements learned about the Hydrogen One from the new infographic include that the two lenses on the front to the left of the top speaker are 8.3 MP cameras (just a hair more than the Pixel 3) with 3840 x 2160 resolution. On the right side you'll find an ambient light and proximity sensor and LED notification indicator.

Two 12.3 MP stereo cameras (0.1MP more than the Pixel 3 and 0.3 more than the iPhone XS) with 4056 x 3040 resolution can be found on the back. The display is set to be Gorilla Glass.

9to5Google also reports that there's a movie tie-up with Warner for full-length 3D movies including Ready Player One.

When preorders were open a year ago, the aluminum version was offered for US$1,195 (RM4,960) and the titanium version for US$1,595. The prices have increased to US$1,299 and US$1,599, respectively. All ordering has since closed but shipment has finally begun yesterday. — AFP-Relaxnews