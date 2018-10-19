Revised 11th Malaysia Plan combats climate change

The dried and cracked paddy fields in Kampung Chuping, Perlis due to the El Nino phenomenon which caused a heatwave in the country in 2016. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Tabled coincidentally after the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s worrying report on climate change, the revised 11th Malaysia Plan offers ample hints on Putrajaya’s plan to mitigate the episode.

“Combating climate change and reducing disaster risks” was designated one of the three priority areas under the fifth pillar “Enhancing Environmental Sustainability through Green Growth”, and arguably more attention was dedicated to the topic compared to the original Plan.

The report stressed Malaysia’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions intensity-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio by 45 per cent by 2030 relative to the level in 2005, with the ratification of the Paris Agreement.

In addition, Malaysia will also adopt the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, as a strategic guidance for disaster risk management.

To do this, Putrajaya has outlined three strategies: Intensifying climate change mitigation, augmenting climate change adaptation, and strengthening disaster risk management.

1. Intensifying climate change mitigation

Perhaps the biggest effort towards addressing climate change falls under this, with Putrajaya planning to reduce GHG emissions in key sectors: Energy, transport, waste, industrial processes and product use, as well as agriculture, forestry and other land use.

To achieve this, Putrajaya will need greater use of renewable energy, optimise usage of energy, encourage low-carbon mobility, and promote construction of green buildings.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin reportedly promised yesterday “good news” to renewable energy players with several new policies.

Putrajaya aims to move to new renewable energy sources such as biomass, biogas, mini hydro and solar photovoltaic to wean the electricity industry off fossil fuel sources such as coal and gas that contribute to more than half of the country’s carbon emission.

But this needs competent and skilled workers. Putrajaya aims to produce 28,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers by the end of 2020, in addition to continuing training to more than 1,000 personnel to produce experts in the field.

To encourage low-carbon mobility, Putrajaya plans to focus on public transport by encouraging energy-efficient transport such as hybrid and electric buses, while promoting cycling and walking through safer pedestrian and cycling lanes.

2. Augmenting climate change adaptation

Last week, Malay Mail reported that recorded natural disasters were pretty rare prior to Malaysia’s rapid industrialisation period in the 1990s, after which disasters took place with increasingly regularity and magnitude.

This fact was also acknowledged by Putrajaya in the report, noting that more extreme weather had been experienced in Malaysia over the last decade with major floods in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017, while the 2016 El Nino caused prolonged dry periods and heat waves.

Putrajaya pledges adaptation measures in these vulnerable sectors: Water, agriculture, infrastructure, cities and settlements, as well as public health.

It will continue to develop maps to predict both floods and dry spells, and explore alternative sources of water such as recycled water, groundwater, lake and reservoir, including research for using rainwater, stormwater runoff and wastewater.

3. Strengthening disaster risk management

In the same Malay Mail report, we found that in the two-decade period between 1998 and August this year, Malaysia experienced 51 natural disaster events

In that period, the country sustained damages of nearly US$2 billion (RM8 billion), while over three million people were affected and 281 people died.

To enhance the country’s disaster preparedness, Putrajaya is developing an integrated weather and flood forecasting and early warning system, including a seasonal climate forecasting system to deliver forecasts for one to six months in advance.

Putrajaya will also strengthen disaster risk management at community levels, by holding disaster drills and other community-based disaster risk management exercises for those living in disaster-prone areas.

A Merdeka Centre survey published in 2017 showed that the majority of Malaysians are concerned about climate change and dissatisfied with the government’s efforts in managing it.

The survey showed that 81 per cent of Malaysians expressed worry about climate change after facing 2016 — then the hottest year ever recorded at 1.1 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial revolution average.