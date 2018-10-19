Does the revised 11th Malaysia Plan address Pakatan’s manifesto?

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tabling the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) came under fire the moment it passed its first 100 days in office with the bulk of its manifesto pledges still undelivered.

Based on Malay Mail’s analysis of its 10 promises for its first 100 days back in August, only the pledge to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was fully implemented. There were two pledges not yet started, while the rest were all in progress.

But PH still has its full term to deliver the 60 pledges it made in the Book of Hope, and the unprecedented recalibration of the 11th Malaysia Plan’s mid-term review with new priorities and emphases should ostensibly address the remaining pledges.

“The new Plan is mapped to both the PH Manifesto and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali told a media briefing.

In addition, minister secretary-general Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said that the revised Plan manages to address all but three of the 60 pledges.

Malay Mail’s checks found that the reality is not so sweet, with human rights largely left out in the revised Plan.

Manifesto Pillar 1: Reduce the people’s burden

While highways were mentioned several times as a way to improve connectivity between regions and alleviate traffic, Malaysians will have to keep paying tolls until at least 2020 as there is no mention of the pledge in the Plan.

But this may not come as a surprise, with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself revealing last week that he was opposed to the pledge.

Works Minister Baru Bian also told the Parliament yesterday that tolls will continue until fiscal position recovers, while Putrajaya will assist commuters by either reducing the toll rate, imposing a flat toll rate, or providing discount during off-peak periods.

Manifesto Pillar 2: Institutional and political reform



Resolving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Felda, MARA and Tabung Haji scandals were left unaddressed, but Putrajaya has made significant progress over them in recent months.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is currently preparing a White Paper on plans to turn around the debt-riddled Felda for Parliament this sitting, while several arrests and seizures have been made linked to 1MDB and Tabung Haji.

But a glaring omission was made for two crucial pledges: Making our human rights record respected by the world, and to abolish oppressive laws — perhaps to be addressed by both Home and Foreign Affairs Ministries.

Manifesto Pillar 3: Spur sustainable and equitable economic growth

The Plan made no mention of setting up an Equal Opportunity Commission to tackle discriminatory work practices in the public and private sectors, while Putrajaya itself has largely been quiet about the proposal.

More details about the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for Malaysian housewives were also missing, but the first phase of the i-Suri programme had already started on August 15.

Manifesto Pillar 4: Restoring Sabah and Sarawak’s status based on Malaysia Agreement 1963

This was comprehensively covered in the Plan’s balanced regional development pillar.

Manifesto Pillar 5: Building a nation that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally

Leading efforts to resolve the Rohingya and Palestine crises was the only missing promise highlighted by secretary-general Nik Azman yesterday, admitting that it was beyond the ministry’s scope.

The same could perhaps be said for another missing pledge, which is to promote Malaysia’s role in international institutions such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Asean.

But although civil society was mentioned several times as a valuable resource when it comes to the role of women, education and the environment, the Plan does not address PH’s pledge to empower societal institutions, civil society and social entrepreneurs.