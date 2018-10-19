Posthumous Lil Peep album coming next month (VIDEO)

'Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2' by Lil Peep. — Image courtesy of Columbia Records

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — A follow-up to Lil Peep's debut studio album is being posthumously released next month, and a video has just been released for a new song from the LP.

Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 was announced on Lil Peep's still-active Instagram by his mother, Liza Womack, who revealed it will feature drawings by the late emo rapper — whose real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr — in its vinyl and other physical versions.

“It's just what we all would have expected from Gus... Gus' art is an essential part of the album packaging — it is a pleasure to see a range of Gus's colorful, witty drawings in the vinyl and other physical versions. I think the vinyl record itself is absolutely beautiful. It is designed and crafted with care.”

More details are to follow in the weeks leading up to the album's release on November 9. In the meantime, Womack and the rest of the team behind the album have shared a video for first cut Cry Alone. — AFP-Relaxnews