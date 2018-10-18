Zahid’s wife, supporters hold vigil at MACC after his arrest

Isteri Presiden Umno Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis (dua, kiri) bersama penyokong-penyokong hadir ke perkarangan Ibu Pejabat SPRM, 18 Oktober 2018. — Foto Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — About 200 supporters of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assembled opposite the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here, tonight as a sign of solidarity with the Umno president.

The group led by the president of Malaysia Baru Observers, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, began assembling since 8pm and some of them wore purple-coloured t-shirts with the words “Lokap SPRM” (MACC Lock-up) to voice their dissatisfaction at the detention of Ahmad Zahid by the MACC today.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid’s wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and daughter Datuk Nurul Hidayah were among those present.

In her speech, Hamidah claimed that Ahmad Zahid had once been offered to leave Umno as the party was no longer accepted by the people and should be dissolved.

“He (Ahmad Zahid) had said that as long as he lived, he would not leave or hand over Umno to Pakatan Harapan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lokman who is also a member of the Umno Suipreme Council, said Ahmad Zahid’s detention was an attempt by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to weaken and destroy Umno.

“When the Umno general is detained, they want to see us (Umno) weakened. They can pressure us but we will fight back, we will fight even stronger for the sake of Umno,”he said.

Lokman claimed that Ahmad Zahid’s detention was because the Umno president refused to accede to the pressure to dissolve Umno.

“There are Umno leaders who have been offered position and money by certain parties to leave Umno,”he said.

Ahmad Zahid was detained by the MACC today regarding investigation on power abuse, breach of trust and money laundering involving the funds of a certain foundation.

The MACC informed that Ahmad Zahid would face several charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (ASPRM) 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

The MACC added that Ahmad Zahid was detained at 3.15 pm today at the MACC headquarters, here and would be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 8 am tomorrow to face the charges. — Bernama