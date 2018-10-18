Toyota launches all-new Rush

A view of the newly-introduced second generation Toyota Rush. — Pictures by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 Oct — Cashing in on the market shift to Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd has launched the all-new Toyota Rush.

The first generation Rush was introduced here in Malaysia some ten years ago, and approximately 18,000 units have been sold in Malaysia.

The newly-introduced model is thus the second generation, and is built on the same nomenclature as a 7-seater, rear-wheel drive (RWD) SUV powered by a 1.5 liter DOHC VVTi, fuel injected, front mounted engine driving the rear wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission.

One of the strong points of such a construction is an extremely tight turning circle, something hard to find nowadays.

The Toyota Rush is 4,485mm long, 1,695mm wide, and 1,705mm long, and has a wheelbase of 2,685mm — dimensionally this puts the Rush head-to-head with the Honda BR-V.

To make the Rush more palatable to the Malaysian buyer, UMW Toyota has put in some great features.

The power plant is a 1,496 cc, 4-cylinder 2NR-VE DOHC engine that pulls 105 PS at 6,000 rpm, while delivering a maximum torque of 136Nm at 4,200 rpm.

This engine belongs to the same series as that found in the Vios, Avanza and the Sienta, and is optimised for running at low and mid-range engine revolutions.

The 4-speed automatic transmission appears to have been re-tuned to run quieter, and during our short test drive today, I found that from around 120 km/h, the transmission control unit (TCU) holds the vehicle in top gear, therefore minimising the unnecessary kick-down.

The gearing also appears to have been modified to provide ‘longer’ legs, resulting in an engine rpm of around 3,100 rpm at 100 km/h.

Whilst all this may seem like Greek to some, what it means to the lay person is a lower engine speed while cruising in top gear, which results in better fuel economy, possibly a longer engine life, and longer service intervals.

Also on the short drive, we took the Rush through a short section of unpaved roads, and of course the high ground clearance of 220 mm is something to be appreciated. This vehicle would be great for those who need to do occasional off-road adventures.

The Toyota Rush’s 17-inch wheels are nice and give a good ride.

In terms of looks, the Rush is a quantum leap from its first generation sibling, both form the exterior and interior point of view.

Safety features abound too, including a 360 degree view reverse camera, rear cross-traffic alert system, blind sport monitor, six airbags, and a pre-collision system that not only warns the driver of an impending impact, but also applies emergency brakes.

Note, however, that the pre-collision system works at speeds below 30 km/h, and is meant to minimize or mitigate low speed fender benders.

They say that one of the measures of a utility vehicle is in the number of cup holders, and in this respect, the Rush does not disappoint, as it has all of 13 cup holders. For the young, there is a DVD-Aux with USB mirroring, and USB charging ports.

Other convenience features include keyless entry and keyless go, auto air-conditioning, and a rear air-conditioner blower. Headlamps and rear lamps are LED.

The Toyota Rush is offered in two variants, the base G grade priced at RM93,000 and the S grade, priced at RM98,000.