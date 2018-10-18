Two Sukma weightlifters fail doping tests, says Weightlifting Association chief

The Malaysian Weightlifting Association (PABM) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat have confirmed that two weightlifting athletes have failed in their doping tests at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) held recently. — Picture via Facebook/Ayub Rahmat

BANGKOK, Oct 18 — The Malaysian Weightlifting Association (PABM) have confirmed that two weightlifting athletes have failed in their doping tests at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) which was held in Perak recently.

The latest development was confirmed by the association’s president Datuk Ayub Rahmat to Bernama at a recent meeting here.

“Both the weightlifting athletes face the possibility of mandatory four-year suspension as is stipulated under the rules set by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF),” he said.

He refused to reveal the identities of the two athletes or the states they represented, but the chances were that they were medal winners.

Ayub, who became PABM president since last May, also said the association also did not rule out that there would be other weightlifting athletes failing the doping test at the last Sukma.

“So far, two people (have failed doping tests) at Sukma, there are still more results (doping tests) that we have not received yet. Hopefully, there will be no more athletes failing the doping test,” Ayub said.

According to him, both weightlifting athletes were positive for Sample A, adding that if they were not satisfied with the decision they could ask for a test on Sample B.

But both samples very rarely showed different results.

He said PABM imposed strict rules on all weightlifters who wanted to join Sukma by requiring them to undergo doping tests before being allowed to participate.

Any weightlifting athlete who failed to take the doping test would not be allowed to participate in Sukma.

“In fact, PABM also conducted doping tests randomly after Sukma ended especially on medal winners,” he said, adding that it was PABM’s commitment to eradicate the use of prohibited substances in the sport.

The four-year mandatory suspension by the IWF is not only very heavy but it can “kill” the career of an athlete involved in the weightlifting sports, as well as affecting the image of PABM and state associations, according to Ayub.

Ayub was with all the members of PABM committee in Thailand at the invitations of their counterparts there to witness the weightlifting competition in Ratchaburi province.

PABM also held discussions with the Thai Weightlifting Association to further strengthen cooperation. — Bernama