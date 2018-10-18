Agriculture Ministry staff urged to explore innovative ideas to boost agricultural productivity

Deputy Minister Sim Tze Tzin urged staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) have been urged to allocate time from their daily tasks to explore innovative ideas that can increase the income of farmers, breeders and fishermen as well as improving the service system. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) have been urged to allocate time from their daily tasks to explore innovative ideas that can increase the income of farmers, breeders and fishermen as well as improving the service system.

Its Deputy Minister Sim Tze Tzin made the call at the ministry-level 2018 Innovation Day celebration here today.

He added that innovation was not exclusive only to scientists or scholars, but it should also be included in every economic activity involving various groups of people.

“Inclusive innovations demand a more meaningful role from various parties including research institutes, universities, public and private sectors, industry and the people, including small and medium industry entrepreneurs, farmers and fishermen,” he said.

Sim also admitted it would not be easy to create an innovation culture in the public sector as it would not only demand a commitment but also the willingness to change the status quo.

He was also giving an example that the creation of Gmail by Google Inc was the result of the company’s culture that provided space and time to its workforce to produce innovation. — Bernama