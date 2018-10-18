Upko president applauds various proposed new priorities and emphases in MP11

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — Upko today applauded the various proposed new priorities and emphases to be implemented in the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Upko President Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau hoped that with the implementation of the strategies and priorities MTR would not only reform existing institutions but should also lead to political stability and a greater peace, harmony and prosperity of Malaysian.

“The emphases on good governance begin with the separation of power of the legislative, executive and judiciary as stipulated in the federal constitution. It is refreshing to note that the MTR emphases call for greater need for checks and balances and enhancing relationships between federal, state and local government units,” he said a statement issued here today.

Tangau said the proposal to reenact the Parliamentary Services Act also was most welcomed and the party believed that it would strengthen the role and function of parliament.

He said it was also refreshing to note that special programs would be implemented for the Orang Asli, Anak Negeri Sabah and Bumiputera Sarawak in the rural and remote areas as a mechanism of empowering these minority groups in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The statement was also mentioned in the 8th Malaysia Plan but not much was achieved. I hope in the MTR we will achieve much better results especially under a situation of enhanced good governance,” he added.

According to Tangau, the MTR also recognised and gave priority to issues affecting regional development imbalance especially those in Sabah and Sarawak including provision of basic utilities such as electricity, water and connectivity as well other critical infrastructures such as logistics and transportation.

He said it was also refreshing that the MTR gave emphases on the need to address land tenure and ownership challenges confronting indigenous people particularly those involving Native Customary Rights (NCR) in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Priority given to the manufacturing sub-sector is most welcomed and we hope that Sabah will get its fair share of government incentives especially in attracting quality investors to Sabah especially to the existing industrial parks,” he added. — Bernama