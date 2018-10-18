TMJ makes personal donations to three Johor hospitals

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has made personal contributions to three hospitals in Johor. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Oct 18 — Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has made personal contributions to three hospitals in the state.

During his visit to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here today, Tunku Ismail presented his contributions to HSA Medical deputy director Dr Khadijah Abu Bakar, Temenggong Seri Maharaja Hospital Tun Ibrahim (Kulai) director Dr S. Sharath Chandran and Kota Tinggi Hospital director Dr Khursiah Daud.

He spent about 20 minutes visiting the Department of Physiotherapy, Cardiology Clinic, Physiotherapy Department (Member Recovery) and the Pharmacy section of its Specialist Clinic.

Also present was State Health Director Dr Selahuddeen Abdul Aziz who said the Tunku Mahkota’s visit to HSA was to see for himself the services and treatment provided to the patients and the facilities available at the hospital. — Bernama