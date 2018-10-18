Terengganu govt will not interfere in Perlis mufti ban

The Terengganu government will not interfere with the ban on Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin from preaching in Terengganu. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 18 — The Terengganu government will not interfere with the ban on Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin from preaching in Terengganu.

Terengganu Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah said the state government had left it to the authorities namely the Terengganu Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) and Terengganu Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) to make the best decision on the ban which was issued since 2016.

“So far, I have no new information on the ban. But the state government is leaving it to the authorities to make any decision because they would have done the study and investigation,” he told reporters after opening the Terengganu Islamic Law discourse at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Also present were Terengganu Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifly Muda and Maidam president Datuk Osman Muda.

On July 16, 2016, Terengganu followed the footsteps of Johor by issuing a ban on Mohd Asri from speaking and preaching in the state with immediate effect. — Bernama