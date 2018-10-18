Focus is on education to uplift people, says Sabah deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew (left) said there would always be support for various forms of educational programmes to ensure students especially from rural areas achieved academic success. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — In efforts to support the Education Ministry in overcoming the drop-out problem among pupils and uplifting the standard of living of its people, the state government’s emphasis will be on empowering through all fields of education.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said under the leadership of the current chief minister, there would always be support for various forms of educational programmes to ensure students especially from rural areas achieved academic success.

She said the Program Skim Bantuan, was among the programmes that would help pupils get school supplies and reduce the burden of their low-income families.

Liew who is also Sabah Tourism and Environment Minister, was speaking at the Yayasan Sabah Group assistance programme for the South West Coast Zone, here today. The event saw 106 pupils receiving school supplies.

She said that while students had to work hard to succeed, they also needed to look at effective methods to make learning a fulfilling experience. — Bernama