Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

SAP to stay in Saudi Arabia, hopes for clarity on missing journalist

Published 29 minutes ago on 18 October 2018

The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf May 12, 2016. — Reuters pic
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf May 12, 2016. — Reuters pic

WALLDORF, Oct 18 — SAP, Europe’s most valuable tech company, will continue to do business in Saudi Arabia, a top executive told Reuters, saying he hoped the circumstances of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are clarified.

“We can’t put a long-term commitment to a market into question in response to an isolated incident,” Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told Reuters. “Having said that, I would hope that this case can be cleared up as soon as possible.”

Mucic had not been planning to attend a conference in Saudi Arabia next week that has been hit by high-profile cancellations amid concerns that Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

He did attend the event last year but, this year, SAP will send a regional executive to attend.

“I visit the country regularly and see high growth potential — and high actual growth in the private sector,” Mucic said in an interview.

“We can’t abandon these customers — we have to deliver on our promise to be a long-term partner.”

The US$140 billion (RM582 billion) German business software firm says it is growing strongly in Saudi Arabia and opened its first data centre in the desert kingdom this year. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Money