Add some style to your workouts with Under Armour’s Fly Fast tights

More Shapri styles from Under Armour Fly Fast range. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Be it yoga or running, Under Armour’s Fly Fast tights are made out of light-weight, moisture-wicking fabric and compression to provide the perfect support any woman would need for a workout session.

The Under Armour Fly Fast is made out of four-way stretch construction to ensure allowance for maximum movement in any direction. The ultra-tight compression gives you a second skin fit, allowing your workout to be more efficient and result-oriented.

The Under Armour Fly Fast range includes the Printed Capri, Shapri and Printed Tights — perfect for those who value working out with style.

The Under Armour Fly Fast Printed Capri range. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

Each apparel features a signature moisture transport system that allows sweat to dry fast. The HeatGear fabric and built-in mesh panels expel excess heat without adding stitches or seams on the pair of tights. And as an added bonus, there’s a zip storage pocket to keep your valuables safe while you focus on your work out.

The Under Armour Fly Fast collection is priced from RM239 to RM299 and is available at all Under Armour stores nationwide as well as online.