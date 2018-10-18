Shafie: 11MP review shows PM’s commitment in ensuring equality for all Malaysians

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — All policy makers have been urged to take note of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s hopes and dreams to build a nation that benefits everyone.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Dr Mahathir was clear when he spoke of building a nation of “shared prosperity” for all citizens.

He said that the premier sent out a very important message when he mentioned the federation and ‘Bangsa Malaysia’ during the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan in parliament today.

“There should not be anyone left who feel they are marginalised from mainstream development (which) should also not be neglected in certain states or regions.

“This shows the Prime Minister’s sincerity in ensuring equality for all Malaysians irrespective of race, religion and region,” he said in a statement here.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Semporna member of Parliament and attended the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, said Sabah and Sarawak had been vociferously asking for a fair share of the nation’s prosperity and power.

In his trip to Kota Kinabalu last month, Dr Mahathir had emphasised on equal status for Sabah and Sarawak and reiterated his pledge in parliament.

Under the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan, development projects in Sabah and Sarawak, including basic infrastructure projects such as water and power supplies in rural areas, will be expedited to generate higher economic growth.

The construction of 106 new telecommunication towers and upgrading of the existing 400 others will improve broadband coverage in the remote parts of both states.

Some 7,000 affordable houses will be built as well as 400 dilapidated schools will be upgraded, while survey work and mapping of Native Customary Rights land will be implemented to enable the land to be developed.

Ethnic groups in Sabah and Sarawak will be empowered through a greater number of programmes, opportunities in education as well as skill training and entrepreneurship. — Bernama