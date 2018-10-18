Man United’s Shaw agrees new five-year contract, say reports

Luke Shaw’s United career has been interrupted by poor form and injuries since he joined the club from Southampton for £27 million in 2014. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Oct 18 — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has agreed a new five-year contract at the Premier League club after a strong start to the season, according to British media reports.

Shaw’s United career has been interrupted by poor form and injuries since he joined the club from Southampton for £27 million (RM147.2 million) in 2014, but the 23-year-old has started seven league games and scored one goal this season.

The BBC reported that the left-back’s new deal would see him earn £150,000 a week.

His consistent performances for United have also earned him a recall to the England squad after he was left out for their World Cup campaign in Russia earlier this year.

Shaw was a regular in former United boss Louis van Gaal’s team until he broke his leg in two places against PSV Eindhoven in September 2015. He missed two months of the 2016-17 campaign with a groin problem and then twice had operations on his foot.

Shaw had struggled to get into Jose Mourinho’s United team last term, with the Portuguese critical of his attitude. — Reuters