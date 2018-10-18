Najib: 11MP merely a continuation of BN’s work

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the mid-term review of the of 11th Malaysia Plan was mostly a continuation of what was achieved by the previous Barisan Nasional government. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the mid-term review of the of 11th Malaysia Plan was mostly a continuation of what was achieved by the previous Barisan Nasional government.

He said there were not many new plans presented in the review and most of economic developments highlighted were achieved by the former ruling administration in 2017.

“Many things that were stress has already been done by the BN government Aside from that, there were some statement that claimed we were big spenders then.

“But if you look in the report, the GDP has dropped from 54 per cent to 50 per cent, so how can we be big spenders if the government debt had reduced,” he told reporters in Dewan Rakyat, today.

Najib claimed that some of the statements made today towards the previous government was not supported by facts and figures.

He, however, supported the call for good governance as well as setting up a political fund, which he said was proposed by the former BN government, but was turned down by the then Opposition coalition.

“When I first became the prime minister, I had suggested to set off a more transparent and fair political funding under the National Transformation Policy, but at that time the Opposition had opposed it.

“Had they agreed on it then, we would have executed it a long time ago,” he said.