Eight quarantined in Johor over diphtheria

JOHOR BARU, Oct 18 — The Johor health authorities have quarantined eight people who had come into contact with a baby girl who died of diphtheria and developed symptoms of the disease.

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said one of the eight is the mother of the 14-month-old girl who died on October 15.

The Health Ministry reported yesterday that the girl had never been immunised against diphtheria.

Johor director of health Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz advised parents to get their children immunised, saying the ministry can arrange for immunisation for those who have missed doing so. — Bernama