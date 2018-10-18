Govt sets six new policy pillars for Malaysia to move forward

The government is to give priority and emphasis to six new policy pillars, including the implementation of reforms in public service governance, in setting the right direction for the country to move forward and respond effectively to global challenges. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The government is to give priority and emphasis to six new policy pillars, including the implementation of reforms in public service governance, in setting the right direction for the country to move forward and respond effectively to global challenges.

This, according to the Mid-Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan 2016-2020 released today by the Economic Affairs Ministry, will be executed during the final stretch of the 11th Malaysia Plan, from 2018 to 2020.

The other five pillars are ‘Enhancing inclusive development and wellbeing’, ‘Pursuing balanced regional development’, ‘Empowering human capital’, ‘Enhancing environmental sustainability through green growth’, and ‘Strengthening economic growth’.

The six pillars will provide a new development focus, with 19 priority areas and 66 strategies which are aligned to the new direction of the government to further boost economic growth.

The report stated that in moving forward, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is targeted to expand by between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent per annum in the remaining period of the 11th plan. Based on the growth target, per capita income is expected to reach RM47,720 (USD11,700) in 2020, below the estimated minimum income threshold by 2024.

“In moving forward, the implementation of all development initiatives will need to be strengthened in order to respond effectively to domestic and global challenges.

“The new priorities and emphases which are aligned to the aspirations of the new government aim to build a new Malaysia that is founded on trust, transparency and accountability. These will position the nation on the right track towards becoming a developed and inclusive nation,” the report said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tabled the report themed “Anchoring Growth of People” in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the report, the first pillar ‘Reforming governance towards greater transparency and enhancing the efficiency of the public service’, will focus on improving governance as well as to uphold accountability and transparency in government administration.

As such, it said, bold and effective measures will be implemented to drive the reform agenda towards strengthening the check-and-balance mechanism at all levels to regain the trust and confidence of the rakyat, including enforcing separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judiciary at all levels.

Under the second pillar — Enhancing inclusive development and wellbeing — the focus will be to enhance inclusive development and wellbeing where efforts would be put to bring greater prosperity and wellbeing to all Malaysians by emphasising growth with equity, where it will provide an equitable opportunity for the rakyat to participate and benefit from the economic growth and inclusive development.

Various strategies will be implemented under the two priority areas, which among others will include raising the income and economy of the B40 group, the Bumiputeras, empowering the minority groups as well as addressing the needs of the specific target groups.

To improve wellbeing for all, strategies including increasing purchasing power for all, providing quality and affordable housing and enhancing the healthcare delivery system will be carried out.

The report said efforts would also be intensified under the third pillar ‘Pursuing Balanced Regional Development’ to address development imbalances in the six regions, namely Northern, Eastern, Central, Southern, Sabah and Sarawak.

Focus would be given to enhance economic activities, particularly in the less developed areas within states and regions as well as reduce development gaps between urban and rural areas.

The new government will also focus on empowering human capital, which is highlighted as the fourth pillar of priority under the review. Towards this objective, focus will be given to creating skillful, knowledgeable and innovative human capital to meet the requirements of the industry.

The report added that these would be implemented through four priority areas, namely reforming the labour market; improving labour efficiency and productivity; enhancing access to quality education and training as well as fostering stronger industry-academia linkages.

In the last leg of the 11th MP, the government is also committed to enhancing environmental sustainability through green growth where initiatives will be enhanced to ensure sustainability of natural resources and increase resilience against climate change and disasters while achieving higher economic growth.

Efforts will be undertaken to drive the final and sixth pillar, ‘Strengthening Economic Growth’, by enhancing productivity and increasing competitiveness of the industries.

At the same time, it said, measures will be intensified to enhance sectoral development and develop of high value-added activities with knowledge-intensive content, supported by a skilled workforce.

“Meanwhile, infrastructure and utilities will be further enhanced to support and facilitate economic activities,” the report said. — Bernama