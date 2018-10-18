No need for new refugee census, refer to UNHCR, says Sabah rep

Kiulu state assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said a new census on holders of the IMM13 refugee document is not necessary as they should instead be referred to the UNHCR. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — A new census on holders of the IMM13 refugee document is not necessary as they should instead be referred to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), a Sabah assemblyman said today.

Kiulu state assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said that IMM13 pass holders, as refugees, are not considered stateless and therefore come under the purview of the UNHCR.

“They are not stateless people and have a country where they can return if conditions back home permit.

“If a census needs to be conducted on these unfortunate people, the Statistics Department can assist the UNHCR. In fact, the Statistic Department conducts a nationwide census every ten years. The IMM13 population, and other foreigners, would have been included in such census,” said Bangkuai.

The former Sabah Journalist Association president was commenting on the hordes of people, said to be illegal immigrants, who started turning up at the Immigration Department in Wisma Dang Bandang here to register their children for the IMM13 pass after it reportedly reopened on October 1.

The government imposed a ban in 2013 on registering new IMM13 pass holders following a spate of kidnappings.

State Immigration Department director Datuk Musa Sulaiman later issued a statement on October 12, saying that the processing of IMM13 applications has been stopped due to public outcry and ignorance of the state government of the exercise.

However, a day later, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali claimed his Department was actually in the midst of conducting a census of the larger IMM13 population in Sabah—the pass holders and their local born children. The exercise would be halted for the time being.

Bangkuai said that the the Immigration Department can approach the Statistic Department for information on IMM13 pass holders and their children.

“It would seem that the right hand does not know what the left is doing.

“The ban was apparently lifted on Oct 1, albeit quietly but was publicised and ignited much anger among Sabahans after the video went viral. No one knows whether the Immigration Department made a public announcement before October 1 on IMM13 before entertaining applications on the matter.

“So, the question that arises is who pressed the buttons, so to speak, on re-opening registration for IMM13 passes?,” asked Bangkuai, adding that it was highly irregular that the Chief Minister as the State Security Council Chairman was not consulted.

He also questioned why so many evidently illegal immigrants had rushed to Wisma Dang Bandang in the belief that they were eligible to register for IMM13 passes.

“They may have been responding to rumours spread by irresponsible elements preying on illegal immigrants who recently set off a spate of fires in squatter settlements all over the state,” he said.

“The state and federal governments should issue an update on the IMM13 population in Sabah.

The people have a right to know. It’s a matter of public concern and public interest, specific and urgent,” he said.