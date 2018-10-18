Azmin: Not overambitious to complete 11MP in two years

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government’s two-year plan to execute the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) is not overambitious as it was thoroughly deliberated with Cabinet ministers and relevant authorities. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The government’s two-year plan to execute the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) is not overambitious as it was thoroughly deliberated with Cabinet ministers and relevant authorities, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

“I don’t think the plan is overambitious. We have discussed and consulted with all the ministers we deliberated all the proposals in the Cabinet [meeting].

“We got the consent from the PM and all the relevant authorities,” the Economic Affairs Minister told reporters after the mid-term review of the 11MP was tabled by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Parliament today.

MORE TO COME