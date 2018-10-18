Penang Health Department cracks down on smokers, dirty factories

Penang state health enforcement unit chief Ong Ang Guan speaks to the press during a raid on illegal liquor in Bukit Mertajam October 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 18 — Three food processing factories were closed down today for flouting health regulations while 23 people were fined for smoking in non-smoking zones.

A massive operation by the Penang Health Department, code-named Penang Sihat, started at 9am with surprise checks on 10 food processing factories in Central Seberang Perai.

“Three factories, two are in Juru and one in Berapit, were ordered to close for 14 days as they did not fulfil minimum hygiene requirements under the Food Act and regulations,” said state health enforcement unit chief Ong Ang Guan.

He said the factories did not manage their storage in a hygienic manner, so they were ordered to shut down.

Two of the factories processed bean curd skin, while one processed roasted peanuts.

“We also issued 21 compounds totalling RM31,950 to some of the other factories for various violations such as not wearing masks or hats while preparing food,” he said.

Ong said another team conducted checks at hospitals, six government offices, shopping complexes and educational institutions to nab those who smoked in these non-smoking zones.

“We caught an underage student smoking outside a school compound today along with 22 others caught smoking in non-smoking areas,” he said.

23 compounds totalling RM5,750 were issued to the smokers.

“A third team conducted checks on 17 sites such as construction sites, car workshops and recycling sites for mosquito breeding grounds,” he said.

Only four compounds were issued to premises found to have mosquito breeding grounds, he added.

Ong said they have two operations, one in the morning and one at night.

A total of 146 enforcement officers were involved in the operation in the day — conducted from 9am to 4.30pm — where they checked on food processing factories and shops selling alcohol that violated regulations such as proper display of labelling.

“We will have 128 officers tonight for another round of operations to check on restaurants tonight until 11pm,” he said.

The restaurants will be inspected for cleanliness and compliance of hygiene regulations.

Ong said the health department conducts massive operations in different districts in the state every fortnight.