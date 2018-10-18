Hungary PM Orban backs Germany’s Weber for top EU job

File picture shows Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People Party (EPP), taking part in a summit of the party in St Julian’s, Malta, March 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST, Oct 18 — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban backs Germany’s Manfred Weber to be the European People’s Party (EPP) lead candidate to head the European Commission, national news agency MTI quoted Orban’s cabinet chief Antal Rogan as saying today.

Jean-Claude Juncker will stand down next year as president of the EU executive.

Former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb is so far Weber’s only other rival for the centre-right EPP nomination to replace Juncker at the Commission. Orban, a nationalist, has clashed with the EU over immigration and other issues. — Reuters