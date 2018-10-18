Travelling puppet theatre to revive traditional way of storytelling

Easee Gan (right) and Loy Chee Luen of the Malaysian Puppetry Association will present a street puppet performance on wheels for Urbanscapes. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — In an upcoming street puppet theatre performance, the story of Kapitan Cina Yap Ah Loy is given a sci-fi treatment where he time travels 200 years into the future to save a dystopian Kuala Lumpur.

Presented by Muka Space and the Malaysian Puppetry Association (MPA), Warung Panggung is offering Urbanscapes attendees the rare chance to experience the traditional way puppetry was performed in the past.

“It’s the first time a travelling theatre is being done and it’s just another way of making the arts accessible,” said producer Easee Gan.

The performance will take place on a travelling cart along Jalan Hang Kasturi, helmed by two theatre practitioners, Paige Chan and Wendy Ng.

“For this performance, the puppeteers need to act and play music. Puppet performances tend to hide puppeteers but this time, we want the audience to see them at work,” Gan said.

The multitasking puppeteers will be wearing costumes by fashion designer Beatrice Looi.

The show combines traditional and contemporary elements, where various types of puppets such as Teochew rod puppets, Chinese glove puppets known as potehi, toy puppets and masks will be used.

Audiences can expect contemporary-looking puppets that will move using traditional techniques including wayang kulit methods.

Interestingly, the performance will not feature any dialogue, only original music by composer Lee Yueh Yi.

“We want to use puppetry as a universal language to show that you don’t need words to communicate,” Gan said.

With each performance lasting between 10 to 15 minutes, Gan said the challenge is to make it short and sweet.

Warung Panggung will tell the story of a time-travelling Yap Ah Loy who tries to save Kuala Lumpur.

The audience will also be asked to join in to ‘help’ save Kuala Lumpur.

Gan’s mentor and MPA founder Loy Chee Luen, who serves as adviser for the performance, wants to show the public that there is more to Malaysian puppetry beyond wayang kulit.

The associate professor at Sultan Idris Education University is a firm believer of using puppets as a learning tool, which he explored in his two doctorate theses.

Loy said puppetry activities can enhance interpersonal and intrapersonal skills among children.

“I train pre-school teachers on how to use puppets as a pedagogical tool which they can integrate into language teaching, emotions and social skills.

“Puppets are also used by the Ministry of Health, especially its dental health division when they explain to children on how to take care of their oral health,” Loy explained.

In Tanjung Malim, where Loy is based, there is a puppet house that houses his extensive collection of 300 puppets from around the world.

The puppet performance features contemporary and traditional puppetry elements.

For puppet lovers Gan and Loy, contemporising traditional puppetry is crucial to rescue it from the brink of extinction.

“When Star Wars was adapted for wayang kulit, it was very successful.

“The key is to have modern characters but using traditional singing and manipulation techniques — it’s important to make it relevant for audiences of today,” Gan said.

After Urbanscapes, Gan and Loy are working to bring the concept to children in rural areas and kampungs.

“If they can’t come to us, we will bring the story to them.

“We want people to experience this at least once in their life,” Gan said.

Catch [email protected] Panggung: The Story of Ah Loy at 4.30pm and 6.30pm on the following dates and venues at Urbanscapes:

November 3 and November 4: Pesta Lorong Hang Kasturi

November 10 and November 11: Medan Pasar

November 17 and November 18: RIUH @ River of Life

* Malay Mail is the official media partner for creative arts festival Urbanscapes 2018, happening from November 3 to November 18 across several venues in Kuala Lumpur. Stay tuned to our Facebook Page for a chance to win tickets to Khalid Live in Malaysia, and Unlimited Grooves passes.

* For more information, head to urbanscapes.com.my.