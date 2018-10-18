Transport Minister wants DBKL to take over GoKL free bus service

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (second right) and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad (left) riding a GoKL bus in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 —The Transport Ministry is in discussion with the Federal Territories Ministry for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to take over the GoKL free bus service.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said GoKL, which is currently operated by Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), costs around RM12 million per year to run the service.

He said the current contract with the GoKL operator ends on December 31.

“As part of the government’s rationalisation efforts, we hope to channel those funds to subsidise bus services in any states that need public transport, especially bus.

“DBKL is a local authority with financial resources, so we hope they can take over the GoKL service and allow us to use those resources to fund public transportation services in other states,” he told reporters during a press conference at Menara DBKL after going for a short GoKL bus ride from Terminal Pekeliling Station to DBKL Station, today.

Also present at the press conference was Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad.

Khalid said, Loke’s suggestion will be considered by FT Ministry.

“We are studying how to improve the existing public transportation services and how to increase their usage,” he said.

The GoKL bus allows public transport users and tourists to travel to various places around Kuala Lumpur.

GoKL has an average daily ridership of 65,000 passengers with 40 buses servicing its four lines.

The first two lines, Purple and Green Lines, were came into operations in September 2012, while the Red and Blue Lines were introduced in May 2014.

Loke added that GoKL is popular as it is free and provides convenience for people to move around the city.

“Based on a survey last year, 60 per cent of GoKL users are locals while the remaining 40 per cent are foreign workers and tourists.

“We hope that the service will be continued for free or at a minimal fee,” said the minister.

— —