New Malaysia, Mexico leaderships impetus to further flourish bilateral relations, says envoy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The new leaderships in the Mexican and Malaysian governments will give new impetus to flourish bilateral relations even further, says Mexico’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Carlos Felix Corona.

He said both countries would enjoy have a good period of working together following the change of government in Mexico and Malaysia, due to the respective general elections. The change in Mexico’s government followed the general election held in July, while Malaysia saw a change in its political landscape on May 9.

Corona said the new Mexican president will take office on December 1, and stay for a six-year term; therefore, it was a good duration to engage and work with the Malaysian Government to further strengthen bilateral ties as well as map out new areas of cooperation.

“We (Mexico) will have almost five years with the new Malaysian Government to work together. I think that is a good coincidence in terms of the period of time of our government, in which the challenge that we have and the opportunity, we can seize,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

Corona also hoped the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, an idea initiated by his embassy, could be signed with Malaysia, once the new Mexican government assumed power.

He said with both the new Mexican and Malaysian governments in place, the agreement would serve as a platform for political consultation as well as framework for both governments to promote closer cooperation for the next five to six years.

“We need to sign (the agreement) and put it into effect. We hope both the new governments will sign and implement it,” he added.

It is understood the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement will mark a further positive step forward in relation to Mexico and Malaysia, and act as a clear framework for intensified political dialogue, serve as a platform for developing joint cooperation, as well as generate new opportunities for bilateral ties and boost economic cooperation.

“So far, there is still a lot of potential in which we have to work together. We have signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP11) and are waiting for Malaysia to take a final decision to ratify the treaty,” said Corona.

He explained as Mexico and Malaysia enjoyed strong trade and investment relations, the TPP11 therefore, would further open up opportunities for Malaysian entrepreneurs to tap the 126 million-strong consumer market in Mexico and vice-versa. Furthermore, there is no free trade agreement between both countries.

“So, it is a great opportunity to have close dialogue in terms of the new government on how to combat corruption, be efficient in having a much better governance and share experiences.

“I am very confident in the next five to six years, the importance in the relations (Mexico-Malaysia) would be enhanced by both governments,” he added.

Corona said Mexico considered Malaysia an important ally as Malaysia was its ninth largest trading partner, a strategic gateway to the Southeast Asia region, and also a vital platform for Mexico to tap the halal industry in Islamic countries.

“I am confident that next year, we will see progress between the two countries. Also in the energy sector, Malaysian companies Petronas and Sapura wish to expand their operations in Mexico and we will continue to be a great opportunity to make business.

“For Malaysia, Mexico could be an important gateway to make business and expand operations in North and Latin America because Mexico is the bridge between these two regions. I am confident both countries could engage in dialogues to seize opportunities,” he added. — Bernama