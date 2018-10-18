Singapore’s consent not needed to build crooked bridge, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia does not need Singapore’s consent to construct a crooked bridge linking both countries. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia does not need Singapore’s consent to construct a crooked bridge linking both countries, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Speaking to the media after tabling the mid-term review for the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11), the prime minister said the construction of a third bridge on the other hand will require Singapore’s consent.

“This came from Johor. They said they want to build the crooked bridge, but someone said it’s not the crooked bridge but a third bridge,” he said.

“If we build a third bridge, we will need Singapore’s consent, but Singapore might not want to give their consent.

“The crooked bridge doesn’t involve SIngapore at all. So we can build it at any time, but the third bridge must get Singapore’s consent,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also told the press that since the suggestion came from Johor, the federal government will “look into it”.

MORE TO COME