Dr M confident of getting support to limit PM’s tenure

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed confidence he could convince two-thirds of Parliament to amend the Federal Constitution and limit the tenure of the prime minister, mentri besars and chief ministers to two terms. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he was confident of convincing two-thirds of Parliament to amend the Federal Constitution and limit the tenure of the prime minister, mentri besars and chief ministers to two terms.

Speaking to the press after tabling a mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11), Dr Mahathir said it was in the interest of some members of the Opposition to support such amendments.

“I think we can convince some of them (opposition). It is also in their interest to support (some of the amendments),” said Dr Mahathir.

Furthermore, the prime minister plans on changing a number of other laws involving the Constitution, but he did not elaborate further.

“It (limiting the tenure) will involve (amending) the Constitution. So we have a number of things that involve (amending) the Constitution. We want to take them together, some laws will have to change,” he said.

On a separate issue, Dr Mahathir also denied that there will be any Cabinet reshuffle in the future, amid rumours that his son, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, will replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Home Minister.

“There’s no Cabinet reshuffle,” he confirmed.

About a week ago, a message was making rounds on social media saying that Mukhriz will replace Muhyiddin due to the latter’s illness and treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The Kedah government and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia have both denied the rumour.