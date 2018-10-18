Dr M’s message for the youths: Cherish truth, honesty, justice

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has made an impassioned plea to the younger generation today, asking them to unite for the sake of the country’s future. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has made an impassioned plea to the younger generation today, asking them to unite for the sake of the country’s future.

While winding up the tabling of the 11th Malaysia Plan’s mid-term review, the prime minister also told the youths to cherish the spirit of truth, honesty, and justice.

“My hope is with the youths. The majority of my generation has left. To who else will we leave the fate of the nation and country, if not to the youths?” the prime minister said.

Dr Mahathir urged the youths to learn as many skills and knowledge as they can to develop the country.

He also told them to strengthen their self-identity, while at the same time holding to their religious faith and moral values.

“Staunchly oppose corruption. Cherish truth, honesty, and justice,” he said.

“Come, let us all band together and unite to create a brighter future for Malaysia.”

The revised 11th Malaysia Plan has included several strategies to help reduce the youth’s economic burden, enhance education opportunities, create employment, and provide more space for the group.