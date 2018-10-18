Nicole Kidman is unrecognisable in first trailer for ‘Destroyer’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Destroyer’ that stars Nicole Kidman.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming action thriller Destroyer that stars Nicole Kidman.

In the film, Kidman plays a detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment, she was assigned to previously that went wrong, to put things in order and settle issues that still haunt her.

The film also stars Bradley Whitford, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Scoot McNairy, Jade Pettyjohn and Beau Knapp.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.”

Destroyer is set for US release on December 25.