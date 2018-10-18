Dr M: Malaysia will redeem itself with execution of new economic direction

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) said Malaysia will redeem its dignity and once again be respected internationally if it achieves the goals set out in the mid-term review of the 11MP. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia will redeem its dignity and once again be respected internationally if it achieves the goals set out in the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“If every content of this document (11MP) is executed, I believe Malaysia will roar again as an Asian Tiger. Malaysians worldwide would be proud to introduce themselves as one of us,” the prime minister told the Dewan Rakyat, to cheers and applause from lawmakers present.

“Everything that I have tabled today is aimed at strengthening our economy, public institution and governance. When we succeed, it means we have successfully redeemed ourselves and the nation’s dignity. We will once again be respected on the global stage.

“Malaysia can once again speak out on behalf of the smaller nations’ interests at global forums, just like what we did recently at the United Nations General Assembly,” he added.

