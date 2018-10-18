PM: GDP growth benefited capitalists, not workers

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. The PM said it was mainly capitalists who profited from the nation’s development in the past decade. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — For the past decade, it was mainly capitalists who profited from the nation’s development, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The PM said while Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is considered one of the best in the region, only one-third of its total could “benefit” workers.

“There is also a glaring gap between high-skilled workers who get lucrative payments and low-skilled workers who get paid really little. That is why the economic growth is less felt by a majority of the rakyat,” he said during the tabling of the Mid-term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said while the government is actively reviewing development projects as part of its cost-cutting measures, it will not axe those that will boost socio-economic developments.

