Dr M says it again: Only two terms for PM, MB, CM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reiterated Pakatan Harapan’s stand today that a prime minister, mentri besar and chief minister can only serve a maximum of two terms.

The announcement was made during the tabling the mid-term review of 11th Malaysia Plan in Parliament, as part of Putrajaya’s swift step at political reform.

“The term limit of the posts of prime minister, mentri besar and chief minister will be limited to two terms.

“Prime minister will also not hold any other portfolio,” Dr Mahathir told the lower house.

Dr Mahathir had previously received public backlash after he announced himself the education minister. He later appointed Maszlee Malik for the post.

In August, Dr Mahathir had said that reform that requires amendments to the Federal Constitution could take longer to implement without a supermajority control of the Lower House, including setting term limit for prime ministers.

The term limit was part of Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, along with not allowing a prime minister to hold another portfolio.

The manifesto, however, does not impose the same restriction on the deputy prime minister.