Loke: Train collision at Tanjung Malim under probe

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — A thorough investigation has been conducted on an accident involving a cargo train and Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Komuter at Tanjung Malim station, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He confirmed he was aware of the accident and has received a preliminary report on the collision.

“A thorough investigation will be carried out and we will see who is responsible behind the accident.

“As for now, I can’t conclude anything until a full investigation report is carried out,” he told reporters after visiting GOKL Bus service today.

Loke reiterated that such accidents should not have happened as rail transportation is considered the safest mode of travelling.

KTM Bhd said in a statement that the collision took place at 6.02am at Platform 2 of the station and caused slight injury to five passengers. — Picture via Facebook/Syahidatul Munirah

Earlier today, KTM Bhd said in a statement that the collision took place at 6.02am at Platform 2 of the station and caused slight injury to five passengers.

The cargo train with 30 wagons was heading from the Jalan Kastam station to the Ipoh Cargo Terminal, while the commuter train was scheduled to depart the Tanjung Malim station at 6.05am for the Port Klang station.

The accident had forced the closure of one of the two tracks between Tanjung Malim and Kuala Kubu Baru. All trains will have to use only one track between the stretch.

As a result, the Electric Train Service (ETS) north of Kuala Lumpur will experience a delay of between 10 and 15 minutes.