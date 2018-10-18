Zahid nabbed, to be charged with graft

Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi waves at the crowd as he arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 18, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested today Umno president and former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for suspected corruption.

Zahid, who was arrested at 3.15 pm at the MACC headquarters here, will be taken to the Sessions Court at 8am tomorrow to face prosecution.

The Bagan Datuk MP is expected to be charged under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA).

Previously, anti-graft authorities reportedly grilled Ahmad Zahid over seven cases, including one in which he allegedly used funds belonging to a foundation called Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.