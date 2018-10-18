Zahid presents himself at MACC HQ 3pm sharp

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 18, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here in a white Toyota Lexus on the dot at 3pm today, in response to its summons yesterday.

He had missed his party colleague and former boss, Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was also called to the MACC headquarters for questioning on matters believed related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s dealings with Abu Dhabi fund, International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC). The former prime minister had arrived in the morning and departed at about 1.30pm.

Dressed in a colourful batik shirt, Zahid beamed and gave a friendly wave to reporters waiting at the gates.

The former deputy prime minister looked unperturbed ahead of yet another round of questioning likely in store for him and even entertained a request from the press to pose for pictures before entering the imposing building.

Today marked the sixth time Zahid has been called by the MACC for questioning over the alleged misuse of funds belonging to a charity run by his family, Yayasan Akal Budi, to pay credit card bills for himself and his wife.

A group of 40 people who said they were Zahid supporters also turned up at the MACC headquarters. However, they declined to state if they were from Umno.