Perak govt shares ideas with UK foundation on democracy, governance

Perak Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (left ) presents a souvenir to Sir Hugh Bayley from the Westminster Foundation for Democracy following his visit to the state assembly in Ipoh October 18, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 18 — The Perak government has approached the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) for an exchange of ideas to boost democratic governance in the state.

Perak Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said it is crucial for any state, which has undergone a transition in power, to have fresh democracy values and principles.

"WFD is a progamme by the United Kingdom (UK) to foster and nurture democracy all around the world.

"The exchange of ideas and thoughts from WFD would help states like Perak, which has political issue and undergone power transaction, to govern in a civilsed manner," he told reporters.

Earlier, Ngeh received a group of delegates from WFD, led by Sir Hugh Bayley, who is the former UK member of parliament from the Labour Party, at the State Secretariat Building.

Ngeh said the group had visited the state assembly and shared some valuable thoughts on democracy with the state assemblymen.

"The group will also head to the Parliament tomorrow to meet with the parliamentarians to promote the value and principle of democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, Bayley said Malaysia has the opportunity to strengthen its democratic institutions following its big political landscape change earlier this year.

"We were invited here, because when you talk with outsiders, sometimes you see it will reflect back to yourself parts of your system which you don't notice in the politics," he said.

"Every democracy is a dynamic democracy. For it to continue to do its job in representing the people's interest, it has to reinvent itself continuously.

"We have parliamentary in the UK for 750 years, but that doesn't mean we are perfect. We need to listen to the people and reflect the people's view in parliament.

"All of us need to continually change and develop procedures and mechanism to make sure the democracy we have is up to date and relevant to the people we represent," added Bayley.