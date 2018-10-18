Najib hauled up by MACC yet again

Naijb has been charged in court on 32 counts, including for money-laundering. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was called up again today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give a statement, apparently in relation to the probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

An MACC source said Najib came to the MACC headquarters at about 9am and left about four hours later.

His white Toyota Alphard was seen leaving from the back entrance of the building at 1.30pm.

Najib has been called up several times to give statements to assist in the MACC investigation.

He has been charged in court on 32 counts, including for money-laundering. — Bernama