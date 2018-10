French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 18 — French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said today he was pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I won’t go to Riyadh next week,” Le Maire told France’s Public Senat TV channel, calling Khashoggi’s disappearance — he vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago — “very serious”. — AFP