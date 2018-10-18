Cops bust Penang motorcycle theft gang

Anbalagan speaks during a press conference at the Southwest district police station October 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 18 — Nine youths, notorious for being able to steal a motorcycle in under five minutes and known as the “Geng Kuda Kepang”, have been arrested.

Southwest district police chief A. Anbalagan said the gang, led by an 18-year-old, was involved in a spate of motorcycle thefts on the island since early this year.

“They can steal a motorcycle in less than five minutes using an Allenkey and by cutting the engine switch to start the engine,” he told a press conference today.

The nine youths, aged between 13 and 22 years old, were arrested during an operation on Sunday.

Police said initial investigations showed the gang was behind at least 10 motorcycle thefts.

“They stole mostly expensive and high-powered motorcycles which they will dismantle and sell the parts,” Anbalagan said.

Police said the group sold the parts from Honda EX5 motorcycles for as low as RM300 while other brands such as Yamaha LC135 and Yamaha 125Z were sold for between RM400 and RM500 each.

“We believe they used the money from selling the motorcycles and the parts to pay for their drug habit,” he said.

Four out of the nine arrested had tested positive for drugs and have previous criminal records for drug possession.

Police first arrested the 18-year-old mastermind after cornering him at a roadside of Permatang Damar Laut in Batu Maung.

He was riding a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle without number plates and checks on the chassis number found that the motorcycle was reported missing in Batu Maung.

“The suspect admitted to stealing motorcycles in Batu Maung and Bayan Lepas with his friends and he admitted to being the mastermind of Geng Kuda Kepang,” he said.

Anbalagan said the suspect is believed to have been involved in the theft of motorcycles since he was 14-years-old and has seven criminal records involving drugs.

The arrest of the mastermind led to the arrest of his gang members including a teenage couple, aged 15 and 13.

Police also seized seven motorcycles at several different locations in Bayan Lepas following the arrest.

“We seized motorcycle frames and engines that were hidden in the bushes and the kitchen of a house in Kampung Padang in Bayan Lepas,” he said.

Anbalagan said the case will be investigated under Section 379A is the Penal Code for motorcycle theft.