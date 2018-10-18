After settling RM1m suit, Canadian Muslim preacher starts bankruptcy proceedings against Zamihan

Canadian preacher Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips (left) and Zamihan Mat Zin shake hands at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — Qatar-based Canadian preacher Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against local preacher Zamihan Mat Zin, just months after the duo came to a settlement over a defamation lawsuit.

Philips’ lawyer Meor Amir Meor Omar Baki said Zamihan had failed to make any payment to compensate the Canadian according to the terms agreed by both parties in court in July.

"We filed the bankruptcy notice against Zamihan due to his failure to comply with terms of consent judgment on July 31," he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Meor Amir said one of the terms agreed for Philips' defamation lawsuit against Zamihan was for the latter to pay an undisclosed sum of damages in installments.

"First installment is due August 31 and he failed to make payment of damages," he said.

The lawyer said the bankruptcy notice is dated October 3, with the matter to come up for case management on October 24 and with a creditor's petition to be subsequently filed against Zamihan.

"If he can settle before we file the creditor's petition, then we will withdraw the matter," he said, having explained that bankruptcy proceedings are initiated with a bankruptcy notice.

The lawyer confirmed that Zamihan had complied with all other agreed terms, such as the posting of a public apology to Philips on the latter's Facebook account.

Last September 29, Philips had filed a defamation lawsuit against Zamihan over a Facebook post that was posted on the “Ustaz Zamihan Al-Ghari” Facebook account, with the post said to feature Philips’ photo and words such as “International Terrorism Supporter”.

Philips had claimed that the Facebook post allegedly portrayed him to be a supporter and promoter of terrorism, saying however that he encouraged peace through the teachings of Islam and rejected terrorism.

Philips had initially sought RM1 million in compensation from Zamihan over the allegedly defamatory Facebook post, but the lawsuit was settled before hearing started.

Zamihan had on July 31 told Malay Mail that he is currently a senior assistant director in the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), and is serving as the chief of the Home Ministry’s deradicalisation unit for the June 2017-June 2019 period.

Zamihan is the president of the Sunni Organisation Malaysia (Aswaja).