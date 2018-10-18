Bung Moktar’s slip-up a lesson for all MPs, says law minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong (centre), arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — De facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today MPs should watch their language when in the Dewan Rakyat and abide by the parliament rules.

He was commenting on the near disciplinary incident that was faced by Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin over his use of foul language.



“This should be a lesson to all parliament members to watch their language and what happened was to ensure the MPs follow the rules.

“We must ensure that the parliament move towards being a world class parliament by reflecting good behaviour and professional,” he told reporters outside the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Liew said MPs must set a good example and be courteous to people, and this should be reflected in Parliament.

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, Bung Mokhtar narrowly escaped being stripped of his rights and privileges after Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin dropped her motion to refer the former to the Rights and Privileges Committee, following his apology in the House.

In his apology, Bung said he realised his words and behaviour were “unparliamentary” and against Standing Orders when he uttered the “F” word on October 7 during the Sales Tax debate.