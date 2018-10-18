Defence White Paper to be tabled at Parliament next year, says deputy minister

Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong said the white paper will be prepared soon to ensure that the country's defence policy was able to cope with current and future challenges. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 ― A Defence White Paper which will outline the country's defence principles and strategies, as well as the latest development plan for the Malaysian Armed Forces' (MAF) capabilities, will be tabled in Parliament next year.

Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong said the white paper will prepared soon to ensure that the country's defence policy was able to cope with current and future challenges.

He said the ministry would use the “whole-of-government” or “whole-of-society approach” in formulating the white paper.

“The issues pertaining to defence and security should be discussed openly to ensure that all levels of the society can understand their importance, and to take joint responsibility in line with the concept of Total Defence (HANRUH) under the country's defence policy,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was answering a question from Wong Hon Wai (Bukit Bendera-PH) regarding the country's defence policy in the face of threats in the air, sea, land and cyberspace.

Commenting further, Liew said the purpose of the white paper was to inform the members of Parliament and the people about the challenges facing the ministry.

“(Also), to get the support of the people and the Dewan so we can handle the issues as well as new challenges such as cyber and biochemical threats, we must be prepared as one nation.

“MAF and the ministry have the Fourth Dimension Malaysian Armed Forces Capability Development Plan as well as other plans, however, our situation, strategies and geopolitics are constantly growing and changing rapidly, we need a country where everyone understands the challenges ahead so that we can face it together,” he said.

Liew was responding to a supplementary question from Ahmad Amzad Mohamed (Kuala Terengganu-PAS) on the ministry's preparation for new forms of security including from cyber and nuclear threats. ― Bernama