What smoking ban? Parliament minister says Speaker unaware of ruling

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said he was not informed of the smoking ban that was enforced in Parliament premises. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Minister in charge of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was not informed of the smoking ban that was enforced in Parliament premises by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The de facto law minister said he too was not informed on the matter and suggested the Health Ministry to have a courtesy call with Speaker to discuss further.

“The smoking ban notice only the Speaker who oversees the parliament can make such decision, what can or cannot be done within the parliament premise.

“I am also in the know that the Speaker was not informed of the smoking notices and the enforcement of the non-smoking area.

“Even myself as the minister in charge of parliament, I was not informed,” he told reporters outside the Dewan Rakyat, today.

MORE TO COME