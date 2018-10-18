Lawyer: Rahim Thamby Chik’s suit against Mat Sabu settled

Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik filed the suit on February 6, 2017, stating that Mohamad Sabu had uttered the slanderous words against him. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 ― A defamation suit filed by former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik against Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, popularly known as Mat Sabu, for accusing him of committing sexual offence, was settled with the minister retracting the statement.

High Court judicial commissioner Datuk Aliza Sulaiman recorded the settlements in chambers, with no order as to cost, in the presence of lawyers Nasar Khan Mirbas Khan, representing Mohamad, and R. Roshini, for Abdul Rahim.

“The defendant (Mohamad) retracted the words as complained and the plaintiff (Abdul Rahim) withdrew the case. There was no order to cost,” said Nasar Khan when met by reporters.

The case had been fixed for management today.

Abdul Rahim filed the suit on February 6, 2017, stating that Mohamad had uttered the slanderous words against him, which he claimed were accusations, lies and baseless, outside the Penang MACC office in July 2016.

He had sought RM1.5 million in general damages, as well as aggravated damages, and an injunction to stop Mat Sabu from uttering or publishing similar words, either verbally, in print media or through the Internet, and also for an apology from the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president. ― Bernama